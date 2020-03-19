|
(News story) Arthur M. Schuster, a former Toledo building-inspection commissioner, entrepreneur, and volunteer auto-repair disputes arbitrator who was a combat Army veteran of World War II, died March 9 at Parkcliffe Memory Care Community, Toledo. He was 94.
He died of Alzheimer's disease, his son Craig said.
The elder Mr. Schuster was the building-inspection commissioner for the city for six years, from 1959 to 1965, credited for reorganizing the city's inspection division.
When he took over, he aimed to "discourage poor work, use of inspectors as unpaid consultants to contractors, and illegal starting of building projects," The Blade wrote in 1960.
After resigning in November, 1965, Mr. Schuster hired on as a project process engineer at Samborn, Steketee, Otis & Evans, a former Toledo engineering-architectural firm.
Mr. Schuster worked at the company and then for several other area architectural, engineering, and construction firms until the mid-1970s, when he founded the former AMS Schuster Construction Co. He then owned and operated the company until the early 1980s, when he closed it.
He later owned and operated the former Tee Time driving range on Conant Street in Maumee for four years until he closed it and retired about 1990, according to his other son, Kurt Schuster.
In the 1980s, Arthur Schuster also volunteered for a Better Business Bureau's Auto Line arbitration program, helping settle auto-repair disputes between auto producers and their customers.
"He was energetic, ambitious, inquisitive, determined, and clear in his own mind about what was best for the situation at hand - be it professional, business, or family," Craig Schuster said. "But he was also quick to accommodate everyone's input and work toward consensus."
Kurt Schuster remembered going to his father for business advice and always getting it.
"He would help me. And he definitely knew his stuff. And he was very determined to make it work," he said.
Arthur Schuster was born Jan. 7, 1926, in Toledo to Katherine and Theodore Schuster.
In 1943, he graduated from the former Burnham High School in Sylvania and enlisted in the Army to fight in World War II. While in high school, he was on the school's 1942 golf team, which won a state championship.
During World II, he saw combat in Europe, where he was with the 883rd Field Artillery Battalion of the 70th Infantry Division from 1944 until his honorable discharge in 1946. His decorations include two Bronze Medals for valor.
After being discharged, Mr. Schuster returned to Toledo and used his GI Bill to attend the University of Toledo, graduating in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in engineering.
In his free time, he golfed. A scratch golfer, he won Heatherdowns Country Club championships in 1970 and 1971, his sons said.
Mr. Schuster was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Donnesta "Donna" Schuster.
Surviving are his daughter, Hollice Pires; sons, Craig and Kurt; six grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Newcomer Funeral Home, Southwest Chapel, where funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m.
The family requests tributes to Habitat for Humanity.
