Arthur "Art" Mancini
6/30/1951 - 08/23/2020
Arthur (Art) Mancini, 69, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away August 23, 2020. Art was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 30, 1951 to Albert and Virginia (Miekiszak) Mancini. He grew up in South Toledo where he attended Burroughs Elementary School and was a graduate of Libbey High School. He married Kathleen Sue Kohli on October 19, 1973. Art was employed for 36 years with the City of Toledo water reclamation plant, retiring January 1, 2008.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Virginia Mancini; his wife Kathleen Mancini; sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and Charles Stevens; and in laws, Don and Mary Kohli. He is survived by sons, Bryan (Amy) Mancini and Marc (Sally) Mancini; grandchildren, Anthony, Gabriella, Elise, Samuel; and sister-in-law, Barb (Gary) Linnum.
Art requested no visitation and no service. Arrangements will be handled by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford, Ohio. Any memorial contributions please consider Hospice of N.W. Ohio or American Cancer Society
.