Arthur "Art" Paul Kubacki, age 90, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 4, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio to Ernest and Cecelia (Zylka) Kubacki. A graduate of Macomber High School and a Veteran of the United States Army Air Force, Art was employed by the DURA Corporation as a tool and die maker for 39 years, retiring in 1991. He had previously worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. Art was a longtime parishioner at St. John the Baptist Church, and had previously belonged to St. Adalbert Catholic Church. He played clarinet with the Toledo Concert Band at "Music Under the Stars" for 25 years, and was also a band member with the Imperials, The Jack Runyan Band, and the PNA Concert Band for 70 years.



Art was a Boy Scout for over 70 years with Troop 136 where he served in various offices including being a Scout Master. As an adult scout he received the Silver Beaver Award, the St. George Award, and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. Art also served as the Chairman of the Catholic Committee on Scouting. He was a member and past Grand Knight of the Saint Lawrence Council 4168 Knights of Columbus and a fourth degree member. Art loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and friends. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and going to Tyler's and Abigail's activities.



A special thanks to Steve, Ann, Tyler and Abby for taking care of Dad (Dziadz) in their home over the last month. The family is grateful for all who have visited, helped and supported us these last weeks of Art's life, especially the staff at Ebeid Hospice. He will be greatly missed.



Art is survived by his sons, Rev. Msgr. William J. Kubacki, Robert M. Kubacki, and Thomas J. Kubacki; daughter, Ann Marie (Steven) Agard; grandchildren, Tyler and Abigail Agard; brother, James (Karen) Kubacki; and sister, Kathryn "Kay" (Richard) Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Louise on May 23, 2018; sister, Barbara Steger; and brother-in-law, Richard Steger.



Visitation will be Thursday, April 4 from 2-8 p.m. in Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. The Chalice Presentation will follow, led by members of the K of C Bishop Hoffman Assembly 807. Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Please join the family for a luncheon immediately following the Mass. Interment will follow in the afternoon at Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be given to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Condolences can be shared at



Published in The Blade from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019