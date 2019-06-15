|
|
Arthur R. "Art" Keel, Sr.
Arthur R. "Art" "Butch" Keel, Sr., age 76, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday morning, June 13, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. He was born on April 13, 1943 to Albert L. Keel and Frances R. (Swacke) Rains.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Wendy Miller, Rob (Kathy) Keel, Todd Keel and Allan (Tina) Keel; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Liss, Charlotte Sommers and William Rains and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2-7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice or charity of donors choice.
To leave a special message for Art's family please visit,
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from June 15 to June 16, 2019