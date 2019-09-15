|
Arthur S. Winsor March 13, 1930 - August 22, 2019
Arthur S. Winsor was born on March 13, 1930, and spent his youth at Westtown School near Philadelphia, PA, where he excelled in athletics, winning the most valuable athlete award in his senior year as a track star, record-setting swimmer and honorary member of the all-Philadelphia soccer league.
After graduation from Westtown, Arthur attended The University of North Carolina, where he majored in mathematics, minored in music, played varsity soccer, and participated in track and gymnastics. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa in three years and won the Henderson Mathematics Award for maintaining the school's highest academic average in that subject.
Arthur worked for Westinghouse, then returned to UNC to pursue a master's degree in music. He entered the doctoral program at Cornell and completed the Ph.D in musicology at University of Michigan, while teaching at The University of Toledo. During the next forty years, he earned the rank of full professor and served as chairman of the music department for 10 years.
Arthur spent his retirement years in San Diego, CA, volunteering as a Spanish teacher, playing tennis, enjoying his music club and traveling. A resident of Casa de las Campanas for almost 10 years, he died of ALS on August 22, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Rood; children, Walter, Steve, Tracy and Robert; and his brother, Robert F. Winsor of Greensboro, NC.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019