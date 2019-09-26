|
(News story) Arthur S. Winsor, a professor emeritus of music at the University of Toledo and a past chairman of its music department, died Aug. 22 at Scripps Green Hospital in San Diego. He was 89.
He died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, his daughter, Tracy Winsor, said.
Mr. Winsor retired from the University of Toledo about 1999 after more than 40 years as a UT faculty member in the department of music, including 10 years as chair of the department. Hired in 1958 as a piano instructor, he was promoted to associate professor in 1968 and professor in 1976; he became professor emeritus in 1992.
In 1962, he founded the Madrigal Singers and then was the group's conductor for 10 years.
Over the years, he was also assistant director and accompanist of the Toledo Concert Chorale, played piano for the Toledo Opera Association, and was a special writer for The Blade, writing about music and musical events.
"Art was a well-rounded professor, musician, and intellectual who won awards while a student at UNC for his abilities as a mathematician and athlete, but was also proud of his skills as a wordsmith. He was an important voice in the Department of Music at U Toledo … his ideas were always well-reasoned and sound, and he was a great problem solver," said Lee Heritage, a UT professor of music and interim chairman of the UT music department.
"He was very professional, polite, cordial, and easy to talk to. He was also a very good pianist," said his former student and colleague David Jex, a UT professor of music theory and composition.
Said Mr. Heritage: "Art also played piano well and would play through piano reductions of complex opera and symphonic scores just for pleasure. Outside the university. he was an avid tennis player and physical fitness buff. When he retired from UT, he told me he wanted to maintain his ability to do 15 to 20 pull-ups each day, which he did for many years. The University of Toledo was fortunate to have him on our faculty."
Born March 13, 1930, in Chapel Hill, N.C., Mr. Winsor was raised in the Philadelphia area, graduating from Westtown School, where he excelled in sports.
He later attended the University of North Carolina, majoring in mathematics and minoring in music. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa with honors in three years, winning the Henderson Mathematics Award for maintaining the school's highest academic average in math.
Mr. Winsor later worked for Westinghouse Electric Corp. for a time and then returned to UNC, obtaining a master's degree in music. He eventually also got a doctorate in musicology from the University of Michigan.
In retirement, he lived in San Diego, volunteering as a Spanish teacher.
He also enjoyed spending time at a music club, playing tennis, and traveling.
"Dad was very disciplined. ... He was diligent, kind, … and resilient," Ms. Winsor said, adding that her father had overcome several illnesses in his later years.
Surviving are his wife, Priscilla Rood; daughter, Tracy Winsor; sons, Walter, Steve, and Robert Winsor; and brother, Robert Winsor.
Arrangements are pending.
