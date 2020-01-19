Home

Preston Funeral Home, Inc.
3800 S. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85040
(602) 304-0083
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM
Preston Funeral Home, Inc.
3800 S. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Arturo R. Sanchez


1936 - 2020
Arturo R. Sanchez Obituary
Arturo R. Sanchez

Arturo R. Sanchez, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born June 6, 1936 to Jose and Teresa (Rodriguez) Sanchez in Cameron, TX. Arturo was predeceased by his parents; and daughter, Sylvia Trevino.

After leaving the United States Army due to an injury, he married Frances Najera in 1960. Arturo retired in 1999 from Chrysler Jeep in Toledo, Ohio. After retiring he and his wife made their home in Phoenix, AZ.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Arturo loved life, going to the Goodwill to find collectibles and being with family.

He is survived by his wife, Frances; children, Margaret Dillard (Willie), Teresa George, Guadalupe Jennings (George), Patricia, Arturo Jr., Remigio (Marshell) and Angelita Sanchez; 17 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.

Funeral services scheduled at 5:00 p.m., January 22, 2020, at Preston Funeral Home, 3800 S. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
