Arvilla "Billie" Bednarik
Arvilla "Billie" Bednarik, age 90, formerly of Oak Harbor and later Genoa, OH, passed away to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020. She was born March 6, 1930, in the "Frenchtown" area near Oak Harbor, OH, to Michael and Alma (Cutcher) LaFountain. Billie graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1948. She was employed for 8 years by the Philco Corporation, Sandusky, OH.
Billie married Karl Bednarik in 1955 in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor, where she was a member for over 70 years. Billie was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Her constant loving care and support for her husband, daughters, and sons-in-law was always evident. Billie will be remembered for her lovely blue eyes, bright smile, ready laughter, sense of humor and kindness. She was an example of honesty, generosity and compassion for others. Billie was deeply religious and her prayerfulness was admirable. She will be dearly missed.
Billie enjoyed music, singing, dancing, creating ceramics and being in a bowling league. She loved flowers, nature, birds and animals, particularly the family dogs. Billie liked traveling on long scenic family vacations every summer. She visited most of the states within the continental U.S., as well as Canada and Mexico. She enjoyed touring many National Parks, learning about historic sites and visiting historic homes. Later in life, Billie and her siblings met every month to visit at each other's homes, have lunch and play cards.
Billie is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Alex) Rasi and Patricia Bednarik (Dr. Rock Heyman), sister Margie (Richard) Molnar and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 56 years, Karl; brothers, Lambert (Ester and Edna) LaFountain, Raymond (Loretta) LaFountain and Robert (Virginia) LaFountain; and sisters, Verna (Bill) Slater, Gertrude (Babe) Burmeister, Sevelia (Gordon) Brough and Viola (Bill) Brooks.
The family extends a sincere thank you to the staffs at The Lakes of Monclova Health Center and Hospice of NW Ohio for their compassionate care and support.
Due to the Coronavirus CDC recommendations, Funeral Services were conducted privately. The video of the Funeral can be viewed using Internet Explorer or Google Chrome internet browsers. Visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com then seek Billie's Obituary page and click on the Watch Funeral Service button. You may also share online condolences with the family on that page.
A Celebration of Life for extended family and friends will be held at a later date.
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449 is handling the arrangements for the family. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorial donations to the funeral home address above for: St. Boniface Catholic Church or Hospice of NW Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2020