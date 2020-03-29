Home

Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Asdghig Tutelian


1937 - 2020
Asdghig Tutelian Obituary
Asdghig Tutelian

Asdghig (Shakarian) Tutelian, wife of Mr. Edward Tutelian of Sylvania Ohio, passed away on March 22, 2020.

Asdghig was born in Cairo, Egypt of Armenian parents, Mr. and Mrs. Vehazoun Shakarian. She was raised in Alexandria, where she attended Armenian school and graduated from the Sacred Heart English Girls School. Asdghig came to the United States in 1956 as a student. She attended Pacific Bible Institute in Fresno CA and the San Francisco Music Conservatory, later graduating from the Faculty of Music of the University of Toronto, Canada. Right after graduation, she received a contract from the Metropolitan Opera Company in New York, NY and was a chorister for three seasons. It was in New York, where she met and married her future husband in 1969 and moved to Toledo.

Locally, for several years she gave several solo recitals at the Toledo Museum of Art, sang with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, Michigan Opera Company and in several Summers opera festivals in Hamilton Ontario. Her last professional performance was in Toledo with the Westgate Dinner Theater, singing the role of Bloody Mary in South Pacific.

As her professional singing came to a close, she began to write, and eventually published a book about her life story entitled, "My Life's Journey".

Asdghig was a very much-loved teacher for 35 years at Maumee Valley Country Day School, giving private lessons in voice and piano to students from Kindergarten to Seniors in High School.

Happily married to Edward, together they enjoyed classical concerts, operas and traveled the States, Canada and internationally.

Asdghig was a great inspiration to family, friends and even strangers and always had a joyful outlook on life regardless of all the trials she faced. She always had words of encouragement and wisdom to those who were feeling down and going through hard times. Her faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was unshakable.

Asdghig is survived by her husband, Edward Tutelian; sisters, Pailig Hanenian, Hasmig Hovsepian (Hovsep), Marie Shakarian, Elise Guekguezian(Bedros); sister in law, Anahid Tutelian, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. We shall thoroughly miss her.

Funeral will be private and handled by Blanchard-Straber Funeral Home, 1163 West Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH.

Should you wish to honor her memory, you may donate to:

The Armenian Missionary Association, Orphans' Fund, 31 West Century, Paramus, NJ 07652 or a .

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
