Audie "Kip" Holmes
Audie "Kip" Holmes of Oregon, Ohio passed away October 23, 2019 at home. Kip was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 21, 1953 to Claudie "Gene" and Delores (Hughes) Holmes. Kip proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1975 – 1995. He was a Logistics Manager, supported Operation Desert Storm and humanitarian efforts in Cuba. He enjoyed attending the Annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast and always remembered to say, "Thank you for serving" to every veteran he met. He had a beautiful voice and loved to worship at his church, Rivers of Life Sanctuary. His sense of humor could make anyone smile. He loved supporting his wife Kathy, as a teacher. "He was my greatest cheerleader," she said.
Kip is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Holmes; children, Jaimi Holmes, Leia Rae (Jeff) Barnett, Tyler Holmes, Gabe (Nicole) Percival, Kristina (Jeff) Jones and Jesse Percival; and siblings, Drew (Kelly) Holmes, Hanson (Vicki) Holmes and Ladia (Kevin) Konz. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd, Oregon, Ohio, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery, 3550 Walbridge Road. Memorial contributions can be directed to Rivers of Life Sanctuary.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 26, 2019