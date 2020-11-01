Audrey Ann Stelnicki
May 19, 1939 - October 24, 2020
Audrey Stelnicki, age 81, of Sylvania, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, October 24, at St. Anne Hospital in Toledo.
She was born May 19, 1939, in Monroe, Michigan to Charles (Bob) and Alice Stephens of Erie. She was happily married for 59 years to her husband, Edward J. Stelnicki. They were high school sweethearts who met while attending Central Catholic in Toledo (Class of 1957).
In addition to her husband, Edward; Audrey is survived by her two sons, Edward (Tina) Stelnicki of Sachse, TX and Douglas (Nadine) Stelnicki of Strongsville, OH; and granddaughters, Alexandra and Samantha.
She was a wonderful and dedicated mother who chose to stay home with her children during their formative years. Later, she joined the family business, Miss Lucille Catering, helping other people to plan their important life events before transitioning to a 20 year long career at Savage and Associates, where she functioned as the "bullpen mother" helping to develop and nurture new hires into successful agents.
She was a religious woman who attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sylvania weekly with her husband and carried her St Joseph statue with her everywhere for over 30 years.
She enjoyed traveling the world (especially cruising) along with shopping, and spending time with her friends and family and spoiling her granddaughters.
Audrey and her husband became snowbirds in the last decade, wintering in New Port Richey, Florida near family.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date when we can gather family and friends to celebrate together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.