Audrey Helene (Ehman) Covington
Audrey H. (Ehman) Covington died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Genacross
Wolf Creek Campus at the age of 93. She was born in Toledo to Wendlin and Helen Ehman. Audrey graduated from DeVilbiss High School and the University of Toledo.
She was a retired secretary from O-I and an U.S. Navy Reserve Chief Yeoman veteran, retiring in 1986.
Her former memberships included O-I Golden Emblem Club and St. Petri Lutheran Church, where she had served on the Altar Guild. She also had volunteered at The Toledo Zoo.
Her parents and husband, Howard M. Covington preceded her in death.
Surviving are her step-daughters, Cynthia Covington and Donna Allison; step-grandchildren, Mathew Allison, J. Adam Ayling and Erica Ayling.
Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. (at Woodley Rd.) on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12 noon with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. Interment Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Toledo Zoo or the .
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019