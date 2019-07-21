Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Audrey I. Nero


1961 - 2019
Audrey I. Nero Obituary
Audrey I. Nero

Audrey I. Nero, age 58, of Toledo, passed away July 19, 2019 at St. Anne's Mercy Hospital. Audrey was born June 25, 1961 in Toledo to Walter and Audrey (Snyder) Heyse. Audrey graduated from Whitmer High School in 1979. She was employed as a truck driver for 25 years. She was an avid Detroit Tigers and Buckeyes fan. She enjoyed gardening, baking pies and spending time with her grandchildren.

Audrey is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, David Nero; children, Elizabeth (Jonathan) LaRocca, Walter (Kayla) Gray, Jeffery Nero, Joshua Nero, Lindsay Nero; siblings, Theresa (Nancy O'Leary) Heyse, Louise (Jim) Brandt, Phyllis Heyse, Barbara (Tom) Farkas. She also is survived by six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
