Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Audrey J. "Nana" Baker


Audrey J. "Nana" Baker Obituary
Audrey J. "Nana" Baker

Audrey J. "Nana" Baker, age 71, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 3, 1947 to Gilbert and Ora (Rudd) Crabtree in Jackson, Kentucky. Jean was a longtime member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #553. She loved to cook and bake and take care of her family. Jean enjoyed gardening and taking trips to flea markets with her devoted husband. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pat Smith; and brothers, Larry and Eddie Crabtree. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, David Baker; sons, Jimmy, Robert and Mike Baker; grandchildren, Ashley, Alan and Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Richard "Little Man" and Sarah; brothers-in-law, Tom (Debbie) and Dale (Dirinda Beamer) Baker; sisters-in-law, Linda (Leon) Peck and Pat Wilson; special niece, Brandy Campbell; and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider .

To leave a special message for Jean's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
