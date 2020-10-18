Audrey J. (Andres) Davies Billmaier
09/02/1929 - 10/13/2020
Audrey J. (Andres) Davies Billmaier, age 91, passed away of natural causes early on October 13, 2020, at The Manor of Perrysburg.
Audrey was born on September 2, 1929, in Perrysburg, Ohio, to Cozy (Grimes) and Ralph Andres. Audrey grew up in Perrysburg, graduating from Perrysburg High School in 1948. Audrey lived her entire life in N.W. Ohio. She married Leon Davies and had 5 children. After Leon's passing in 1972, she met Gerard (Jerry) Billmaier in 1973. They married in 1983 and lived in Maumee until Jerry passed away in 2008.
She was a sweet, loving Mother. She also worked for Lake Schools in the early 1970s. Audrey was a wonderful artist and many families in Northwest Ohio have collages drawn about them by her. She was an avid reader and was a member of the Maumee library book club. She was also active with the Walcott Museum in Maumee.
Audrey is survived by her children, Darley Davies of Vero Beach Florida, Deborah (Rob Gatewood) Davies of Perrysburg, Ohio, Don (Janet) Davies of Walbridge, Ohio, Doreen Davies of Vero Beach Florida; step children, Suzanne (Tom) Morgan of Toledo, Ohio, Michael (Linda) Billmaier of Benton, Arkansas; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She will also be missed by two of her best friends, Leisa Cope and Connie Williams of Oregon, Ohio. The family wants to thank Suzanne, Leisa and Connie for their compassion and help they gave to Audrey and us. Audrey was preceded in death by her oldest son, Dennis Davies in 2014, and step daughters, Mary (Jim) Wagener and Martha (Dick) Mullins.
A special Thank-You to the staff of The Manor at Perrysburg for the loving care over Audrey's long stay. Hospice of NWO also assisted in her final days.
A private memorial for the family will be Monday, October 19, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Audrey's memory to Maumee Valley Historical Society at the Walcott House or The Way Public Library Foundation in Perrysburg. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com