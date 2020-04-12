|
Audrey J. (Schreiber) Ohler
Audrey June (Schreiber) Ohler, 89, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 at the Brookdale Assisted Living in Findlay, Ohio. She is survived by children, Denise (Bill) Farison of Fishers, IN, Sue Ohler of Toledo, OH, Howard (Vickie) Ohler of Findlay, OH, Mary (Jamie) Beilharz Miller, of Findlay, and Willa (Doug) Esersole of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Deanne (Jeff) Chaney, Jean (Tom) Renk, Tony (Julie) Farison, Jordan (Libby) Ohler, Bethany (Mike) Needler, Drew (Kristi) Ohler, Bryce (Nicole) Beilharz, Kenneth (Chelsea) Beilharz, Blaine (Ali) Beilharz, Brooke Ebersole; and 19 great-grandchildren. Audrey was most proud of her family.
Audrey was born in Clay Center, Ohio to Florence and Elmer Schreiber on June 28, 1930. She married the love of her life, William "Bill" on July 14, 1951. He preceded her in death on November 3, 2011. Their fourth child Jan (Ken) Burns also preceded them in death on February 25, 1998; and Mary's first husband, Brad Beilharz on December 2, 2010.
Although she grew up in the city and worked in downtown Toledo early on, when she married Bill and settled in Hancock County, she went to work as a laborer for the Heinz Tomato Factory in Bloomdale and then the Quality Farm and Fleet Warehouse in Findlay. She was known for working harder and faster than coworkers half her age. Audrey also raised her children to be strong, saying often "pull yourself together" in the face of any stressful situation. One of her favorite pastimes was sitting on the front porch swing drinking iced tea with Bill. She also enjoyed sewing, making clothes and costumes for her children while they were growing up. She even made clothes for the Barbie dolls.
Audrey and Bill also loved camping in their travel trailer in Michigan every summer and traveled to Europe twice. They also vacationed in North Carolina, Alabama and Florida. Audrey even joined her daughters for a "girl's trip" to Las Vegas in 1992.
Audrey will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. The extended Ohler family wishes to thank the loving staff at Brookdale Assisted Living facility and Heartland Hospice.
A celebration of life will be planned at a future date once the state's "stay at home order" is lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Audrey's name to Findlay Hope House, a shelter for women and children, 1800 North Blanchard Street #106, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Audrey often volunteered her time cooking and sewing for the residents. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020