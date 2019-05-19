Audrey M. Avery



Audrey M. Avery, 90, of Oak Harbor, died Wednesday evening, May 15, 2019, at the Lindley Inn in The Plains, Ohio. Audrey was born June 12, 1928, in Toledo to Charles and Helen I. (Garvey) Nelms. She had been a lifelong resident of Oregon, Ohio, before coming to Oak Harbor. She was Postmaster for Harbor View, Ohio, and a member of the Oak Harbor Alliance Church. Audrey was also a member of the Auxiliary for VFW Post #9853 in Florida, the American Legion Post #334 and the Arthur Daily Post in East Toledo, as well as a member of the Avon Parks Lakes Association in Florida and the John Hancock Senior Center in Oregon. On December 31, 1991, in Toledo she married Ernest Avery, Jr. and he preceded her in death in 2007.



Surviving Audrey are her sons, Paul (Helen) Reynolds, David (Karen) Reynolds and daughter, Vicki Reynolds; step sons, Ernie (Cindy) Avery, Larry (Evelyn) Avery, James (Judy) Avery and Steve Avery; step daughters, Cathy (John) Lorton and Sharon Avery; 30 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; brothers, Charles Nelms, Melvin Nelms and sister, Mary Ellen (Phil) Ditch. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and step son, Richard Avery.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, where the funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Interment will follow in Rusha Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Audrey may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019