Audrey M. Miller
Audrey May Miller, 88, of Toledo, OH, passed away Saturday evening at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born October 13, 1931, in Swanton, OH, to parents Clarence and Josephine (Suchocki) Langenderfer. Audrey was employed as a bookkeeper for many years.
She is survived by her daughter Kristie (Randal) Ruge; son Douglas (Suzy) Miller; grandchildren Jessica Kennedy and Jason Ruge; great-grandchildren Olivia Lashley, Celine and Lillian Ruge. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Earl Miller; grandson Joseph J. Miller; and brothers Bernard and Sylvester Langenderfer, and Bud Lawecki.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Thursday, March 12th from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at the St. Clement Catholic Church Friday March 13th at 10:00 a.m. Audrey will be laid to rest beside Earl at Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider the American Diabetes Association or the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020