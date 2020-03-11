Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church

Audrey M. Miller


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey M. Miller Obituary
Audrey M. Miller

Audrey May Miller, 88, of Toledo, OH, passed away Saturday evening at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born October 13, 1931, in Swanton, OH, to parents Clarence and Josephine (Suchocki) Langenderfer. Audrey was employed as a bookkeeper for many years.

She is survived by her daughter Kristie (Randal) Ruge; son Douglas (Suzy) Miller; grandchildren Jessica Kennedy and Jason Ruge; great-grandchildren Olivia Lashley, Celine and Lillian Ruge. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Earl Miller; grandson Joseph J. Miller; and brothers Bernard and Sylvester Langenderfer, and Bud Lawecki.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Thursday, March 12th from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at the St. Clement Catholic Church Friday March 13th at 10:00 a.m. Audrey will be laid to rest beside Earl at Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider the American Diabetes Association or the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -