Audrey Ruth Otto
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Ruth Otto

Audrey Ruth Otto was born March 27, 1937, to Edmond and Margaret (Yarger) Niswender in Toledo, OH. She was reunited in Heaven with her only daughter, Paula, on Paula's birthday, June 26th, 2020. Audrey married Clyde "Norman" Otto on November 26, 1969.

She earned her Master's Degree from Eastern Michigan University. She would represent her Eastern Michigan Eagles by wearing her sweatshirt with great pride.

Audrey worked many years in various school systems, first at Mason Consolidated Schools then Dundee Community Schools, where she was a Media Specialist. She was instrumental in founding Noah's Ark Daycare in Toledo, OH. Audrey really knew how to put together an outfit and a bulletin board! She shared her love of learning and reading with her grandkids, who she spoiled rotten.

Audrey is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Dustin (Cara) Ridener, Erin (Thomas) Goodreau, Derek Ridener and Margaret (David) Stranyak; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Easton, Patrick and Ellie; son-in-law, Micheal Ridener; her siblings, Ivan (Phyllis) Niswender and Arden (Sheryl) Niswender. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Otto; daughter, Paula Jill Ridener and sister, Phyllis Nichols.

Audrey had the sweetest heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at Noon. Cremation will follow. Due to Covid-19 the family is only receiving guests who wear face masks.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved