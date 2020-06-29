(News story) Audrey Ruth Otto, a longtime media specialist at Dundee Community Schools who, following retirement, helped establish the Noah's Ark Child Development Center in Toledo, died Friday at Heartland at ProMedica in Sylvania. She was 83.
She had been diagnosed with dementia, granddaughter Erin Goodreau said, but managed well until a fall in March resulted in multiple ankle surgeries that took a toll. Mrs. Otto died on what would have been her only child's 63rd birthday. Paula Ridener died in 2018.
"They were inseparable," Mrs. Goodreau said of her late mother and grandmother. "If [Mrs. Otto] was going to pick a day to go, that would have been it. She was stubborn enough that she would have willed herself to go that way."
Mrs. Otto was born March 27, 1937, in Toledo to Edmond and Margaret Niswender. She earned a master's degree in education from Eastern Michigan University, and worked in various school systems including Mason Consolidated Schools in Erie, Mich., before going to Dundee.
"She loved education," her granddaughter said. "She loved reading. She used to take us to the bookstore to pick out our books, always willing to buy the grandkids and great-grandkids books."
While in Dundee, Mrs. Otto was instrumental to bringing technology to the district.
"She ran the library and media center," grandson Dustin Ridener said. "She had one of the first CD-ROMs in the state, and put together a library media department for Dundee."
After she retired in the 1990s, Mrs. Otto helped found the Noah's Ark Child Development Center through Calvary Bible Chapel on Alexis Road in Toledo. She loved being surrounded by children, Mrs. Goodreau said, but especially by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"We all had a really great relationship with her because we were so close," she said. "We were her world. She spoiled us rotten."
Mrs. Goodreau and her siblings grew up across the street from their grandparents in Erie. Mrs. Otto maintained a freezer full of half-gallon tubs of Neapolitan ice cream as well as a collectible M&M candy tin that she always kept filled with the colorful chocolates, all of which she readily shared with her grandchildren.
"She was one of the most giving people I've ever met," Mr. Ridener said.
"People who met her always talked about how sweet she was," Mrs. Goodreau said. "But she was also fiercely stubborn and independent."
Mrs. Otto moved to Toledo following the 2016 death of her husband, Clyde "Norman" Otto. The couple married Nov. 26, 1969.
She is survived by siblings Ivan Niswender and Arden Niswender, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive only guests who wear face masks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitation will begin at 11 a .m. Monday in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, with a funeral service at noon.
This is a news story by Alexandra Mester. Contact her at amester@theblade.com or 419-724-6066.
She had been diagnosed with dementia, granddaughter Erin Goodreau said, but managed well until a fall in March resulted in multiple ankle surgeries that took a toll. Mrs. Otto died on what would have been her only child's 63rd birthday. Paula Ridener died in 2018.
"They were inseparable," Mrs. Goodreau said of her late mother and grandmother. "If [Mrs. Otto] was going to pick a day to go, that would have been it. She was stubborn enough that she would have willed herself to go that way."
Mrs. Otto was born March 27, 1937, in Toledo to Edmond and Margaret Niswender. She earned a master's degree in education from Eastern Michigan University, and worked in various school systems including Mason Consolidated Schools in Erie, Mich., before going to Dundee.
"She loved education," her granddaughter said. "She loved reading. She used to take us to the bookstore to pick out our books, always willing to buy the grandkids and great-grandkids books."
While in Dundee, Mrs. Otto was instrumental to bringing technology to the district.
"She ran the library and media center," grandson Dustin Ridener said. "She had one of the first CD-ROMs in the state, and put together a library media department for Dundee."
After she retired in the 1990s, Mrs. Otto helped found the Noah's Ark Child Development Center through Calvary Bible Chapel on Alexis Road in Toledo. She loved being surrounded by children, Mrs. Goodreau said, but especially by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"We all had a really great relationship with her because we were so close," she said. "We were her world. She spoiled us rotten."
Mrs. Goodreau and her siblings grew up across the street from their grandparents in Erie. Mrs. Otto maintained a freezer full of half-gallon tubs of Neapolitan ice cream as well as a collectible M&M candy tin that she always kept filled with the colorful chocolates, all of which she readily shared with her grandchildren.
"She was one of the most giving people I've ever met," Mr. Ridener said.
"People who met her always talked about how sweet she was," Mrs. Goodreau said. "But she was also fiercely stubborn and independent."
Mrs. Otto moved to Toledo following the 2016 death of her husband, Clyde "Norman" Otto. The couple married Nov. 26, 1969.
She is survived by siblings Ivan Niswender and Arden Niswender, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive only guests who wear face masks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitation will begin at 11 a .m. Monday in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, with a funeral service at noon.
This is a news story by Alexandra Mester. Contact her at amester@theblade.com or 419-724-6066.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 29, 2020.