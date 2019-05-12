Audrey (Busdieker) Zielinski



Audrey Zielinski, age 90 of Lambertville, MI, passed away on April 23, 2019 at the Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania with her children by her side. She was born on February 6, 1929 to Herman and Florence Busdieker in Toledo, Ohio. Audrey graduated from Webster Grade School and Woodward High School, class of 1947. After graduation, she held various jobs including a position at Rossford Ordinance.



Audrey married Frank Zielinski on October 14, 1950 at St. Hedwig, and celebrated 61 years of marriage before his passing in 2012. Audrey was involved with her children's school activities and served as a Room Mother and PTA Member of St. Hedwig Grade School. She was an avid Bunco player and enjoyed gardening, especially planting her favorite red geraniums and cherry tomatoes. Audrey always looked forward to her yearly family vacation to Oscoda, Michigan when the children were young. In their golden years, Audrey and Frank traveled extensively with several good friends and truly enjoyed their family cottage at Lake Diane.



Audrey is survived by her caring children, Darlene and Scott and loving sister, Marilyn Jagodzinski. She was preceded in death by her dear parents, cherished husband and beloved brothers, Loren and Kenneth, along with many family pets. Those wishing to make contributions are asked to consider the Ebeid Hospice Residence or Paws & Whiskers Cat Shelter. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date and posted in The Blade.



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019