Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aunt June Eding Obituary
AUNT JUNE EDING

June M. Eding, 83, of Maumee, Ohio passed away February 6, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. June was born on June 5, 1935 to Burel and Hildegarde (Randolph) Eding. June was a bookkeeper for Teamsters Local 20 for 35 years. After her retirement she enjoyed, travel, camping and spending time with her family.

June was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and wives: Phil and Lois Eding, Lee and Gail Eding, Jack and Jackie Eding; sister Barbara Smith and brother-in-law's Jack Heider and Donald Ash. Those left to cherish her memory and miss her dearly include brother Burel "Duke" (Deb) Eding; sisters Janice Ash and Patricia "Pat" Heider; 23 first generation nieces and nephews; numerous great- nieces and nephews, along with many great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sister-in-law Mary Jane Eding and best friend Janice Hoffman. In addition to the family, she leaves everyone she ever met with a fond memory and the blessing of having known her.

Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio on Monday, February 11th, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Aunt June had the gift for taking exceptional care of the dogs that were in her care throughout the years. Pepper, Cricket, Misty, Muffin, Maggie and Dolly knew her as their "lady" and were loved like no other dogs! She asked that memorial contributions be made to Toledo Area Humane Society or Lucas County Canine Care and Control "Cutie's Fund". Condolences may be shared with the family online at walterfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 10, 2019
