Services
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Martin, OH
View Map
Aureola Nadine Reinhart


1931 - 2019
Aureola Nadine Reinhart Obituary
Aureola Nadine Reinhart

Aureola Nadine Reinhart, 88, of Martin, died Wednesday afternoon, July 3, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Nadine was born January 12, 1931, in Longton, Kansas, to Robin R.G. and Emma C. (Foote) Bucher. On July 18, 1952, in Martin, Ohio, she married Thomas E. Reinhart, Sr. and he preceded her in death in 2009.

Nadine is survived by her family: Thomas E. (Cindy) Reinhart, Jr., Kenneth L. Reinhart, Donald J. (Mary) Reinhart, David A. (Alan) Reinhart, Linda S. (Mark) Miller and Robbin L. (Jeff) Large; 11 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa. The funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Martin, with burial to follow in Elliston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials for Nadine to go to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 17877 W. St. Rt. 579, Martin, OH 43445; or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 6, 2019
