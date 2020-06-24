Aurora Garcia
1933 - 2020
Aurora Garcia

08/29/1933 - 06/18/2020

Aurora Garcia passed away Thursday June 18, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 86. Aurora was born in Las Flores, TX on August 29, 1933 to Francisca and Guadalupe Gutierrez.

Aurora was preceded in death by her children, Rafael Garcia, Juan Garcia and Ismael Garcia; sisters, Juanita, Sara and brother, Guadalupe. She was survived by her children, Udella Leon, Jose Garcia, Rosa Garcia, Guadalupe Garcia, Aurora Garcia, Elvira Garcia, Pedro Garcia, Roberto Garcia, Anita Garcia and Juanita Mershon; sisters, Flora and Selestina; and brother, Amando.

Her family celebrated a Funeral Mass at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Tuesday June 23, 2020.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
