Austin Joseph "Doodlebug" Case
Austin Joseph "Doodlebug" Case, 24 of Oak Harbor, OH died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home. He was born April 30, 1995 in Oregon, OH to Missi Case. He was a 2013 graduate of Oak Harbor High School and Penta- County Vocational School studying Masonry. Austin was currently employed at Radiant Windows and Remodeling in Oak Harbor. He had a passion for culinary skills where he spent some time as a sous chef. From this passion he developed a family at the Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse, Port Clinton. He participated in the Port Clinton Softball League and Wednesday night Bowling League in Oak Harbor. Austin loved working with his hands on all types of projects. He enjoyed spending his free time with family and friends and his smile was so infectious and could light up any room.
Survivors include his soul-mate Miranda Kerekes; mother Missi Cunningham; father Dan Cunningham; father Eugene Wahlers; siblings: Kimberly "Kimmi" Wahlers, Dylan Cunningham, Davin Cunningham, Douglas "Doug" Wahlers, and Amber Stuller; grandparents: Vicky "Nana" Wahlers, Joan "Gigi" Felder, Sue "Mamaw" Fisher, Irene "Maws" Johnson, Papa Bob Kerekes, Grandma Mary Anderson, Kathy "Granny" and Joe "Pops" Primer; bonus parents: Rob Kerekes and Heather Dornbusch & Bobby Grey; too many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews to count; life-long extended brothers Chuck and Mike Case, Sam Damron, Zach Tomor, Tyler Heggie, and Joe Rollheiser. He was preceded in death by Grandma Denise Pierson Case, Grandpa Wayne Case, Papa Mark Meyer, Papa Dale Wahlers, Papa Ron Johnson, and Grandpa Jim Felder. He was also preceded in death by his first and only baby Case.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2-9pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11am Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 450 Rocky Ridge Road, with Rev. Holli Burkard officiating. Burial will be in Salem Twp. Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial Contributions may be given to the family (Stephen Case) for a charity to be named later. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade on July 27, 2019