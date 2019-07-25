Auston Terry



Auston Terry, age 84, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside, Sunday morning, July 21, 2019 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice. He was born February 6, 1935 in Elk Valley, Tennessee to Lemon and Lilly (Davis) Terry. Auston married Judy Thurman on January 16, 1960, and she survives.



Auston worked for Toledo Steel and Tube, Schindler Elevator, and retired in 1997 as a custodian from the Swanton Local School District. He enjoyed hunting, playing country music on his guitar, loved raising labrador retrievers, and watching and coaching little league baseball.



Auston was a true family man; his family always came first. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 59 years, Judy; sons, John (Soonji) Terry, Mark (Kimberly) Terry; grandchildren, Jacob, Owen and Emma; sisters and brothers-in-law, Stella (Jim) Belcher, Aaron Thurman, Jr., Peggy (Billie) Johnson and Sam (Julie) Thurman; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Auston was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary Terry and daughter, Patricia Terry.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Cemetery in Delta.



Memorial contributions may be made to Defiance Inpatient Hospice, 6817 OH-66, Defiance, OH 43512.



Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).



Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com



weigelfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade on July 25, 2019