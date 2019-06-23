The Blade Obituaries
Avis E. Dearing

Avis E. Dearing Obituary
Avis E. Dearing

Avis E. Dearing, 85, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019. She is survived by her children, Julie (Terry) Hood, Becky Dearing, and Shawn (Lisa) Dearing; 6 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Dearing.

Avis and Bill founded the Dearing Greenhouse in 1954, and they ran a successful business for over 50 years. They were very involved with the Ohio Farm Bureau for several years. Avis also worked with the military and Jeep for many years as a secretary. She loved to embroider and craft gifts for any occasion. Her family and close friends were precious to her.

Per her wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be given to the or ProMedica Hospice. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.toledocremation.com.

Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019
