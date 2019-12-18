Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
B. June (Edwards) Henry Obituary
B. June (Edwards) Henry

B. June Henry, age 94, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. The generous, fun-loving and capable daughter of Bonnie (Howe) and Harry Edwards, June was a 1943 graduate of Olney High School. She married her beloved husband of 58 years, Ronald J. Henry on December 1, 1945. Together they built a happy home in Perrysburg Township where they raised their two children and entertained family and friends. June often accompanied Ron on trips to Chicago where he acquired livestock and she acquired treasures from Marshall Fields. Later their travels took them throughout Europe, Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Canada and the U.S. But, many of June's fondest memories were made closer to home, either shopping with her granddaughter, wintering in Florida or socializing with friends at Brandywine Country Club, where she could be often found on the golf course or playing in the Gal-Cutta.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 6 siblings and loving second husband, Graydon Myers. June is survived by siblings, Betty Richmond, Naomi Stoykoff and Laverne Bachor; children, Patricia (Ben) Lesniewski and Mark (Kathi) Henry; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551 (419-874-3133). Funeral services will be held following the visitation at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Condolences and memories can be shared at:

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019
