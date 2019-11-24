Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Barbara A. Glassner


1948 - 2019
Barbara A. Glassner Obituary
Barbara A. Glassner

Barbara A. Glassner, age 71, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born May 18, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Jack and Margaret Lusk.

Barbara loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Left to cherish Barbara's memory are her children, Jeffery (Laura) Lusk, Billy Glassner, Crystal Glassner and Rita Schamp; step-children, Deborah Johnson, Bob Glassner, Kim Dumbra, Kathy Bradford and Rocky Glassner; sister, Mary Lou (Doug) Wagoner and many grandchildren. Preceding Barbara in death was her husband, Bob "Whitey" Glassner; and granddaughter, Katie Glassner.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900).

To share memories and condolences with Barbara's family, please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
