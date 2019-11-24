|
Barbara A. Glassner
Barbara A. Glassner, age 71, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born May 18, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Jack and Margaret Lusk.
Barbara loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish Barbara's memory are her children, Jeffery (Laura) Lusk, Billy Glassner, Crystal Glassner and Rita Schamp; step-children, Deborah Johnson, Bob Glassner, Kim Dumbra, Kathy Bradford and Rocky Glassner; sister, Mary Lou (Doug) Wagoner and many grandchildren. Preceding Barbara in death was her husband, Bob "Whitey" Glassner; and granddaughter, Katie Glassner.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900).
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019