Barbara A. GreenwoodBarbara A. Greenwood, age 76, of Maumee, Ohio passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Jack and Helen Bishop.Barbara was the captain of the Scott High School Majorettes in 1962. During her time in High School, Barbara met the love of her life, James Greenwood, and was married to him for 58 years. She served 14 years as a Deputy Sheriff for Lucas County. Barbara was a member of FOP Lodge 40. She enjoyed bowling and playing bunco with friends. Barbara was known for baking, as well as, her artistic ability with ceramics and painting. She was highly skilled at cake decorating and making holiday cookies. Barbara's favorite thing to do was spending time with her four grandkids. Barbara most recently became a great-grandmother.Left to cherish Barbara's memory is her loving husband, James Greenwood; sons, Bill Greenwood and Mark (Kim) Greenwood; daughter-in-law, Carla Greenwood; grandchildren, Brent (Cassy), Heather (Darin), Jacob, and Kaylee; great-grandson, Julian; siblings, Richard, Marilyn, and Nancy; and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Mike Greenwood.Family will be receiving guests from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43614 (419 380 1900). Funeral Service for Barbara will be private on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.Family encourages guests to dress casually.