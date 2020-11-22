1/1
Barbara A. "Barb" Kohn
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. "Barb" Kohn

Barbara A. "Barb" Kohn, age 71, of Walbridge, OH, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. She was born on October 15, 1949, Herbert and Marian (Papenfus) Kohn in Toledo. Barb graduated from Lake High School in 1967. She spent many years working as a legal secretary. Barb enjoyed bowling and tending to her yard. She was an avid football fan, especially of the Cleveland Browns and the Michigan Wolverines. Barb loved animals, most importantly her dog, Casey, who she is reunited with now. She had a great sense of humor and liked to have a good time. Barb's smile, spirit and caring nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former spouse, Steve Crowell. Barb is survived by her loving daughter, Lori Nichols (Brian); and sister, Paula Kohn.

There will be no visitation or services for Barb per her wishes. Newcomer Funeral Home – Northwest Chapel, Toledo (419-473-0300) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Barb are asked to consider ProMedica Hospice.

To leave a special message for Barb's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved