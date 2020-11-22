Barbara A. "Barb" KohnBarbara A. "Barb" Kohn, age 71, of Walbridge, OH, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. She was born on October 15, 1949, Herbert and Marian (Papenfus) Kohn in Toledo. Barb graduated from Lake High School in 1967. She spent many years working as a legal secretary. Barb enjoyed bowling and tending to her yard. She was an avid football fan, especially of the Cleveland Browns and the Michigan Wolverines. Barb loved animals, most importantly her dog, Casey, who she is reunited with now. She had a great sense of humor and liked to have a good time. Barb's smile, spirit and caring nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former spouse, Steve Crowell. Barb is survived by her loving daughter, Lori Nichols (Brian); and sister, Paula Kohn.There will be no visitation or services for Barb per her wishes. Newcomer Funeral Home – Northwest Chapel, Toledo (419-473-0300) assisted the family with professional services.Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Barb are asked to consider ProMedica Hospice.To leave a special message for Barb's family, please visit