Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
434 Western Avenue
Toledo, OH
Barbara A. Mileski


1953 - 2020
Barbara A. Mileski Obituary
Barbara A. Mileski

Barbara A. Mileski, age 67 of Maumee, passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2020. She was born to Edward and Rosalie (Spilka) Mileski on January 14, 1953. Barb was a 1971 graduate of McAuley High School. She started her career in 1976 working as a secretary for the Lucas County Sheriff Department until the time of her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her siblings, Rosemary (Jim) Nelson, David (Lynne) Mileski and Rita (Kevin) Monroe; nephews, Rev. Christopher Mileski and Joseph Mileski; niece, Katie (Mychael) Wagoner; and great-nephew, Levi Wagoner.

Barb was a loving, caring, and devoted sister, aunt, and friend. She was especially devoted to her niece, nephews, and great-nephew. Barb enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it was a small gathering or a day spent making pierogi.

Barb was generous and kind, always thinking of others before herself. A devout Catholic, she spent most of her time helping others, putting her faith into action. Barb touched the lives of many. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Sunday, February 23rd from 2:00-8:00 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 24th at Immaculate Conception Church, 434 Western Avenue, Toledo, OH 43609 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to Immaculate Conception Church Legacy Fund. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at:

Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2020
