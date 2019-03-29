The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Mountain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. "Barb" Mountain


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara A. "Barb" Mountain Obituary
Barbara "Barb" A. Mountain

Barbara "Barb" A. Mountain, 58, of Toledo, Ohio was peacefully called to her eternal home on March 26, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Alex and Lillian Fair, born November 23, 1960 in Toledo.

Barb is survived by her husband, Rodney Mountain; children, Christel Fair, Nichole Fair and Lucas (Shawna) Bennett; grandchildren, Marie, Lillian, Abby and Tristen; and siblings, Sandy and Alex. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Rick and Mike.

Services will be private. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Toledo
Download Now