Barbara "Barb" A. Mountain
Barbara "Barb" A. Mountain, 58, of Toledo, Ohio was peacefully called to her eternal home on March 26, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Alex and Lillian Fair, born November 23, 1960 in Toledo.
Barb is survived by her husband, Rodney Mountain; children, Christel Fair, Nichole Fair and Lucas (Shawna) Bennett; grandchildren, Marie, Lillian, Abby and Tristen; and siblings, Sandy and Alex. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Rick and Mike.
Services will be private. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 29, 2019