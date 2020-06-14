Barbara A. Peters
07/21/1934 - 06/07/2020
Barbara E. Peters, 85, formerly of Walbridge, died June 7, 2020, at Oregon Heath Care. She was born on July 21, 1934, to Harold (Venora Shuler) Elvey. She was employed as a payroll clerk with L.O.F., retiring in 1968.
She is survived by her siblings, Betty (Gene) LaHote, Bonnie (James) Murawski, many nieces and nephews, and the late, William, Robert and Harold Elvey.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121) Online condolences may be left at www.witzlershankfh.com.
www.witzlershank.com
07/21/1934 - 06/07/2020
Barbara E. Peters, 85, formerly of Walbridge, died June 7, 2020, at Oregon Heath Care. She was born on July 21, 1934, to Harold (Venora Shuler) Elvey. She was employed as a payroll clerk with L.O.F., retiring in 1968.
She is survived by her siblings, Betty (Gene) LaHote, Bonnie (James) Murawski, many nieces and nephews, and the late, William, Robert and Harold Elvey.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121) Online condolences may be left at www.witzlershankfh.com.
www.witzlershank.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.