Barbara A. Peters
1934 - 2020
Barbara A. Peters

07/21/1934 - 06/07/2020

Barbara E. Peters, 85, formerly of Walbridge, died June 7, 2020, at Oregon Heath Care. She was born on July 21, 1934, to Harold (Venora Shuler) Elvey. She was employed as a payroll clerk with L.O.F., retiring in 1968.

She is survived by her siblings, Betty (Gene) LaHote, Bonnie (James) Murawski, many nieces and nephews, and the late, William, Robert and Harold Elvey.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121) Online condolences may be left at www.witzlershankfh.com.

www.witzlershank.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
4196663121
