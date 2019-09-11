|
Barbara A. Piotrowicz
Barbara A. Piotrowicz, of Maumee, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 9, 2019, at her home, aged 83.
Born September 5, 1936, in Toledo to the late Chester and Florence Suchala, Barb was the oldest of three children. A graduate of Central Catholic High School and Mary Manse College, Barb spent most of her career as an administrative assistant for construction firms.
She adored her three children and especially her six grandsons, who never called her Grandma or even Babcia, but always Barb, which she loved. She religiously attended their school functions and sporting events, becoming so nervous when one of the boys was on the mound or at the free-throw line that her heart rate could have powered a small city.
Barb became the Cal Ripken of Grandparents Day at St. John's Jesuit by attending the event in 17 consecutive years, an unofficial record that she was delighted to hold.
She loved sports, particularly Notre Dame football and the Detroit Tigers, and her house was decorated over the years not only with family pictures but with Kirk Gibson and the gleaming, gold helmet of the Irish. Her final NFL picks won the family's pool, which is more than fitting.
Barb had a wonderful sense of humor — she loved Martin Short and David Letterman — and always was quick to laugh at herself first. She relished hosting holidays, especially Thanksgiving.
Her family is thankful that so many people, her great-grandchildren included, had the chance to know Barbie.
Surviving Barb is her loving family; including children, Gerald (Lisa) Piotrowicz, Diane (Steve) Schult and Michael Piotrowicz; grandchildren, Matthew (Michelle) Bowsher, Stephen (Jennifer Collins) Bowsher, Nicholas (Samantha) Piotrowicz, Alexander Piotrowicz, Derek (Ariel Heilman) Schult and Justin Piotrowicz; great-grandchildren, Lukas and Zachary Bowsher; sister, Betty (William) Shiple and brother, Anthony (Kathy) Suchala; and former husband, Gerald Piotrowicz.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday from 2-8:00 p.m., with a Recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, with prayers in the mortuary at 11:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at noon at St. Joseph Church, Maumee. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Maumee, OH.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Adoration Chapel at St. Joseph.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019