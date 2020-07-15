1/
Barbara A. (Jacoby) Rock
1926 - 2020
Barbara A. (Jacoby) Rock

Barbara Rock passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, at home surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was 93. She was born December 22, 1926, in Illinois to Carl and Ethel (Angel) Jacoby. Barbara grew up in Maywood, Illinois and graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood in 1944.

After high school she worked for Public Service Electric Company where she met and later married Bruce Rock. They raised their family in Betlwood, Illinois and were married 66 years. Barbara was a homemaker and later worked several office jobs including as a purchaser for Allied Van Lines. She enjoyed reading and entertaining friends and family and boating with Bruce after his retirement. They spent 10 plus years boating on the Fox River and Lake in Illinois and once family obligations were done, retired to Arizona for 23 years where they continued to boat for several years. Bruce and Barbara (BR and BR as they called each other) enjoyed their life there and were also able to travel to different parts of the world. In January of 2013 they moved to Ohio to be near family.

Barbara is survived by daughter, Wendy Rock Holub of Maumee; son B. Kevin Rock and his wife, JoAnn (Locke) Rock, of Lombard, Illinois. She is also survive-d by 3 grandchildren, Marc Holub (Ashley), Lesley (Holub) Rohrbaugh (Patrick), and Lauren Holub. She also has 3 great grandchildren Brynne, Ava and Ario. Memorial service will be private on Saturday, July 18,

2020. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to Genacross Lutheran Services Foundation - Wolf Creek Creekside at 2021 N McCord Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 or online at genacrosslutheranservices.org/foundation/donate or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

walterfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
