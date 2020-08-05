Barbara A. RosplohowskiBarbara A. Rosplohowski, age 80, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Kingston of Sylvania. She was born April 24, 1940, in Toledo, OH, to Anthony and Helen Kruzel. Barbara was a secretary for Toledo Public Schools. She enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden and participated in Mom and Pop bowling leagues. Barbara was a fan of Ohio State University Football.Barbara is survived by her husband, Bernard "Bernie" Rosplohowski; sons, Gary and Kenneth (Tracy) Rosplohowski; grandchildren, Kaileigh (Gary) Newman, Taylor, Brock and Evan Rosplohowski; great-grandchild, Collette Newman; and sister, Susan (Al) Kelly. She was preceded in death by her parents.Family and friends may visit Friday, August 7, 2020, from 4-6 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, Ohio, followed by the funeral service at 6 pm.Please share condolences at