1/1
Barbara A. Rosplohowski
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Rosplohowski

Barbara A. Rosplohowski, age 80, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Kingston of Sylvania. She was born April 24, 1940, in Toledo, OH, to Anthony and Helen Kruzel. Barbara was a secretary for Toledo Public Schools. She enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden and participated in Mom and Pop bowling leagues. Barbara was a fan of Ohio State University Football.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Bernard "Bernie" Rosplohowski; sons, Gary and Kenneth (Tracy) Rosplohowski; grandchildren, Kaileigh (Gary) Newman, Taylor, Brock and Evan Rosplohowski; great-grandchild, Collette Newman; and sister, Susan (Al) Kelly. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may visit Friday, August 7, 2020, from 4-6 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, Ohio, followed by the funeral service at 6 pm.

Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoening Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved