Barbara "Peggy" A. Russell



Barbara A. "Peggy" Russell, age 83 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 8, 1935 in Toledo to Ralph and Lucille (Lahey) Sattler. Barbara married Royal Russell on February 19, 1955 and together they raised seven children. Peggy worked for many years as a secretary including St. Rose Church for years. She was a lifelong member of St. Rose Parish. Peggy was widely known as a rosary maker and taught many others the art. She coordinated volunteers to make mission rosaries that were distributed throughout the world. She was blessed to visit Medjugorje and led a Medjugorje Prayer Group. She was very devoted to her faith and was a loving mother and grandmother who will always be remembered.



Peggy is survived by her seven children, Jeff (Joy Tucholski), Joe (Sue), John (Denise), Terry (Meghan), Patrick (Stacey) Russell, Diane (Rol) Haas, and Sharon (Bob) Hufford; 22 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and sister, Patricia (Ed) Relitz. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Royal Russell; daughter in-law, Terry Lee Russell; granddaughter, Holly Hufford; great grandson, Jackson Russell; brothers, Stanley and Thomas Sattler; sisters, Jeanette Krout, Betty Elkhart, Lois Bruce and Donna Mocniak.



Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460 on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2 to 8 PM where Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:30. Visitation will continue on Saturday beginning at 9 AM at St. Rose Church in Perrysburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 AM in the church. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery in Perrysburg. Contributions in Peggy's memory may be directed to St. Rose Church. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit:



www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on July 3, 2019