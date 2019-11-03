|
|
Barbara A. "Bobbie" Weber
Barbara A. "Bobbie" Weber, age 69, of Toledo, passed away September 18, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. She was born June 22, 1950 in Toledo to Daniel and Margaret Weber. Barbara was employed with Washington Local Schools as a Substitute Teacher. She enjoyed traveling, sewing and gardening.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside Services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery, 4210 West Central Ave., Toledo, Ohio, please meet at the front gate.
Special thank you to the nurses of Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Barbara's friend, Virginia Ormiston.
To leave a special message for Barbara's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019