Barbara Ann Binkley



April 5, 1942 - September 16, 2020



Also known as Barb, Barbara or "Mrs. B", left her Ohio home September 16th for a better place in Heaven where earthly ailments no longer exist. She passed away in Bowling Green, Ohio, at her son, Tregg and daughter-in-law, Angela's home. With love of music, a lifetime gift to others, she is no doubt now singing, playing the piano or saxophone in the far reaches of Heaven.



Barbara was born in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, to Emmett and Irene Meyers April 5th, 1942, and joined the family and older brother, Jim in their active mountain home in Indian Head, Pennsylvania.



She attended Indian Head area elementary school and then Connellsville High School, graduating with the class of 1960. She went on to get a Bachelor's degree from Findlay College in 1964, a Master's Degree from the University of Toledo and Specialists in Education certification from Eastern Michigan University. She taught in Findlay, Ohio, Romulus, Michigan, Toledo Public and Washington Local Schools in Toledo, Ohio. She retired in 1996. She then spent nine months in Toledo and three months in Sarasota, Florida every year for 23 years.



On June 5th, 1964, she married her college sweetheart, Jonathan Binkley and enjoyed 56 years of marriage living in Toledo.



Barbara was a life member of the Ohio Education Association and a member of the Churches of God, General Conference women's groups. She was an active member of the Pathway Community Church. She served on Ohio and National Churches of God Executive Committees. She was awarded "Outstanding Student" two times at Findlay College, "Outstanding Alumnus" at the University of Findlay, and "Outstanding Classroom Teacher" by the Teacher's Association of Washington Local Schools. In addition she was an outstanding seamstress. And most of all, she honored God and her Christian life in all that she did.



She is survived by her spouse, Jonathan; son, Tregg and wife, Angela, son, Trent and wife, Stephanie; grandkids, Meghan, Alyssa, Emerson and Alistair; brother, Jim Meyers and wife, Cathy; his children and grandchildren. She also leaves behind three brothers-in-law, Dave, Steve and Tim and three sisters-in- law, Ruth, Rebecca and Rose Mary. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law. Victor Binkley.



The family wishes to honor and thank son, Tregg, wife, Angela and daughter, Alyssa for the timely and loving care bestowed upon Barbara the last five months of her life. Also, Heartland Hospice during the last few days of her illness. Memorials can be sent to Pathway Community Church, 2160 Eastbrook Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43613 or Heartland Hospice, 333 N. Summit St., P.O. Box 10086 Toledo, Ohio 43699.



Friends and family may visit at the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Visitation is from 2:00 pm - 5:30 pm and the Celebration of Life Service will be from 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm.





