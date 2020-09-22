(News story) Barbara Ann Binkley, a retired Washington Local Schools teacher and a devout evangelical Christian who volunteered for church and community, died Sept. 16 at the home of her son, Tregg Binkley, in Bowling Green. She was 78.
She died after a long illness, her son said. The family did not disclose the cause of death.
Mrs. Binkley retired in 1996 from Washington Local Schools, where she most recently taught remedial reading classes for about eight years at Whitmer High School,
She previously taught reading to special-education students at Wernert Elementary School for about 14 years after several years of teaching at different times at elementary schools in Findlay, as well as in Romulus, Mich.
Known to students and colleagues as "Mrs. B," she was an empathetic teacher who spent extra time with those of her students who needed it, Tregg Binkley said.
"Her faith gave her great patience and understanding of children," he said. "[And] her goal in life was to help and enrich her students to help them be the best students they could be."
In the 1980s, the Teachers Association of Washington Local Schools named Mrs. Binkley an outstanding classroom teacher.
Her other professional memberships included the Ohio Education Association.
"She cared a lot about her students," James Ledyard, a former student, said. "She asked us about [our progress] in other classes. And she liked us to be involved in extracurricular activities such as social and special events."
Mrs. Binkley was also a longtime member and a past president of the Women's Christian Service Council of the Churches of God, General Conference, a position she held in the 1990s, when she also served a six-year term on the denomination's Administrative Council.
In retirement, she divided her time between Toledo and Sarasota, Fla.
Mrs. Binkley was born April 5, 1942, in Connellsville, Pa., to Irene and Emmett Meyers, who raised her as an evangelical Christian, her son said.
In 1960, she graduated from Connellsville Area High School in Connellsville, Pa.
She then continued her education and obtained a bachelor's degree in education from Findlay College in 1964, a master's of education degree from the University of Toledo in 1982, and later a specialist's in education certification from Eastern Michigan University.
While a student at Findlay College, she was twice named an outstanding student.
Mrs. Binkley was later also recognized as an outstanding alumnus of what now is University of Findlay.
In 1964, she married Jonathan Binkley. They settled in Toledo, where they raised two sons. Her husband of 56 years survives.
Mrs. Binkley was a member of what now is Pathway Community Church, where she had played the piano and volunteered as a board member.
In her free time, she enjoyed quilting and playing hand bells.
Also surviving are her sons, Tregg and Trent Binkley; brother, Jim Meyers, and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green, where a Celebration of Life service will immediately follow.
The family suggests tributes to Pathway Community Church and Heartland Hospice, both in Toledo.
