Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Regina Coeli Church
Barbara Ann Buczkowski


1941 - 2019
Barbara Ann Buczkowski Obituary
Barbara Ann Buczkowski

Barbara Ann Buczkowski, age 78, of Toledo, passed away at home on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born on April 26, 1941 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to Michael J. and Stella (Pruchniak) Gospodarek. A graduate of Woodward High School where she was on the Honor Roll, Barbara was employed as a sales associate at JC Penney's and Cook's Department Stores. After retiring from retail sales, she stayed active babysitting in her home. She was a former member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and a current parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Thomas Buczkowski (married April 30, 1960); daughter, Cathy (Randy) Krumn; sons, Thomas J. and Michael L. (Dawn) Buczkowski; grandchildren, Andrea (Eric) Lehman, Andrew Krumn, Austin, Evan, Corey, and Joshua Buczkowski, Kristy Moody, Tyler and Nathan Buczkowski, and Brittany (Brandon) Sondergeld; 4 great grandsons; brother, William (Carol) Gospodarek; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Michael J. Gospodarek.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7 from 3 - 8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Regina Coeli Church at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to .

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019
