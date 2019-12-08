|
Barbara Ann Falls
Barbara Ann Falls, 81, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, setting off to begin new adventures elsewhere. She was born July 19, 1938 to Ethel (Farris) and Emery Dyer. She lived her adult life in Toledo, but spent her childhood traveling the country as an Army brat.
Barbara was affectionately known as "Bubbles" to her children and grandchildren. She was a homemaker and an avid fan of old movies and baking. Barbara was a pioneer of eating healthy food, sending her children to school with sandwiches made of "brown bread," drawing quizzical looks and questions from other students eating their squishy white bread. She was also known to terrorize her children with fresh carrot juice, blended up in her original Jack Lalanne juicer.
After raising her children she went with her love of animals and an affinity for gambling that was unknown to her family, and embarked on a second career owning and racing horses at Raceway Park.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Falls; brother Robert Dyer and step children Arlene Beallas and David Falls. She is survived by her brother Thomas Dyer; sister Mildred Dyer; son James E. Falls (Katie); daughter Barbara L. Falls (Kyle Huff); granddaughters Chenelle, Gabrielle, Isabelle and grandson Tristan.
Final arrangements will be private.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019