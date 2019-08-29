|
Barbara Ann Fedynich
Barbara Ann Fedynich, age 68, of Toledo, passed away with her devoted family by her side on Monday, August 26, 2019 in the surgical ICU at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born to Frederick John and Elizabeth Ann (Krupp) Decker in Tiffin, Ohio on April 12, 1951. Barb was a graduate of Tiffin Calvert High School and Mary Manse College in Toledo with a Bachelors degree in Voice. She remained active with the Mu Phi Epsilon Music Sorority until her illness. For 45 years Barb was a passionate and talented music teacher in the Toledo area where she primarily taught at Most Blessed Sacrament School, St. Hedwig School, Central Cities Ministries of Toledo (Diocese school) and St. Joseph School - Sylvania. Barb truly believed in her student's abilities and was a positive role model in many students lives. She was a passionate leader for Girl & Boy Scouts in Northwest Ohio, was the Nature Director at Camp Miakonda for many years, was an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist for Toledo and frequent volunteer for the Toledo Metro Parks. Her love for music and involving children with singing and theatre (along with her animals in the classroom and home) were lifelong passions. She had a joy and talent for catering food for the church and the public for 20 years and baked a cake for almost everyone she met.
Her faith and activity in the church were her first priority and her faith in God constant. She was a longtime member and volunteer along with her husband, Deacon Bob Fedynich, at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish where together they raised their six children. Whether it was church or school, Barb was innovative in incorporating music, liturgy and programs.
Barb was a strong willed, resilient woman with great tenacity, especially with her health issues she faced in the past 10 years. She will be remembered for self-sacrifice to others and loving unconditionally. She gave of herself to anyone in need.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Deacon Bob Fedynich; father, Frederick Decker; children, Michelle Harlan, David (Meghan) Fedynich, Stephen Fedynich, Elizabeth Fedynich, U.S. Army Major Claire (Steven) Dermer and Matthew Fedynich; grandchildren, Nadya, John and Gabriella; siblings, John (Carol) Decker, Steve (Barb) Decker, Sandy (Will) Film and Fred (Brenda) Decker; many nieces, nephews, cousins, Fedynich family and a host of dear friends and church family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Decker.
The family will receive guests on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with a Vigil Service starting at 7:00 p.m. The family will also receive guests from 9-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, 2240 Castlewood Drive, with her Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Rev. Michael A. Geiger officiating. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In Barb's memory, memorial contributions may be made to: Most Blessed Sacrament School Building Fund and Metroparks Toledo Foundation.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019