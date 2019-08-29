|
(News story) Barbara Ann Fedynich, a music educator in Toledo area Catholic schools and a musician who was a scout leader and served as nature director for Camp Miakonda, died Monday at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. She was 68.
She'd had cancer three times and endured 12 surgeries after a recurrence earlier this year, her husband, Bob, said. She last went to the kindergarten classroom at St. Joseph School, Sylvania, where she was an aide, in early April.
"She was resilient. Strong. She had a great faith in God," her husband said. "She spent her time thinking of other people and not accounting for the pain she suffered. She bore it."
As a classroom aide, Mrs. Fedynich at St. Joseph helped the kindergartners and had playground and lunch duties. She introduced music and nature to the students.
"She'd get a guitar out all the time to play. The kids loved it," said Sister Rosemarie Fredericks, the kindergarten teacher. Mrs. Fedynich also brought her pet snake in, assuring students, "'If you don't want to touch it, it's fine,'" Sister Rosemarie said. "And once one child touched it, others would."
Mrs. Fedynich taught music at Most Blessed Sacrament School for 19 years at the start of her career. Students learned theory and practice, including how to play recorders and rhythm instruments. She played her guitar and led them in song and organized the school choir.
"She found ways to engage them," her husband said.
She had a collection of animals in her music classroom at the former St. Hedwig School, where "she introduced children to animals and how to take care of animals," said Sister Valerie Grondin, who was school principal.
"Barb was a wonderful, caring teacher. She went out of her way to do musicals every year with our grade school children that were well received by the community," Sister Valerie said. "Because she enjoyed music so much, she encouraged them. I can remember several students who had good voices, she would give them parts and say, 'I know you can do this.'"
Mrs. Fedynich had been a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader as her children were growing up, and volunteered for that role at St. Hedwig in Cub Scouts.
"She didn't want them to not have that opportunity," her husband said.
For more than a decade, she was nature director for the Boy Scouts' Camp Miakonda in Sylvania Townhip. She liked to see the "oh, wow" looks on youngsters' faces as they discovered something new as they explored, she told The Blade in 2007. She was a longterm Metroparks Toledo volunteer as well.
She was an Ohio "certified volunteer naturalist."
She was born April 12, 1951, in Tiffin to Elizabeth and Frederick Decker. She was a graduate of Tiffin Calvert High School and received a bachelor's degree in voice from the former Mary Manse College. She took part in musicals while in high school, and that continued in Toledo. Eliza Doolittle in 'My Fair Lady' was among the roles she took in Blessed Sacrament's theater group.
"To me she had a beautiful sweet voice," said Pat Urbaniak, a longtime friend from the Toledo chapter of the music fraternity, Mu Phi Epsilon. "She was passionate about music and wanted people to enjoy music."
Mrs. Fedynich also catered church events and baked cakes for weddings, birthdays, or any occasion.
Surviving are her husband, Deacon Robert Fedynich, whom she married Aug. 18, 1973; father, Frederick Decker; daughters Michelle Harlan, Elizabeth Fedynich, and Army Maj. Claire Dermer; sons David, Stephen and Matthew Fedynich; brothers John, Steve, and Fred Decker; sister, Sandy Film, and three grandchildren.
The family will receive guests from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Newcomer-Northwest Chapel, with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, where the body will be after 9 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to the Most Blessed Sacrament School Building Fund and the Metroparks Toledo Foundation.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019