Barbara Ann Glaser, 71, of Toledo, lost her battle with cancer on April 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Kenneth Jones and Jane Ann Chandler on April 20, 1948. Barbara graduated from St. Ursula High School in 1966 and attended the University of Toledo.



Barbara is survived by her daughter Stephanie Glaser and her two sons; her fist grandson, Jordan M. Ellis, who referred to her as "More than a Grandma "and four other grandchildren, who were always in her heart. She was loved by many special friends, including Wilma Mathes, a dear friend for over 50 years, who was by her side until the end.



Barbara worked for the Lucas County Court system for 25 years, as a deputy clerk. She loved watching basketball games and reading a good book.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in her memory may be given to The Cherry Street Mission. Please view Barbara's memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019