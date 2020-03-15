|
Barbara Ann Hanthorn
Barbara A. Hanthorn, 77, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 15, 1942 to Meryle and Madeline (Kolecki) Traver. She was raised in Williston, Ohio and graduated from Genoa High School in 1960. On August 27, 1966, she married the love of her life, Joe Hanthorn. Barbara was a member of St Jerome Catholic Church, Walbridge, where she served as Sacristan for many years and was active with the funeral luncheon ministry. For 47 years, Barbara worked for the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed weekly card games with her family and yearly vacations to the Shaginapi Resort on Lake Ocqueoc Michigan and Tennessee to visit extended family and enjoy fall foliage. Barbara cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and her home and delicious cooking were the centerpiece of family gatherings.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joe; children, Robert (Tammie Sargent) Hanthorn and Elizabeth (Shawn) Hanthorn-Frasure; grandchildren, Madeline (Dalton) , Morgan, Kelsea Lynn, Joseph, and Megan; great-grandson, Marcellus; brother, John (Pat) Traver; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Carroll Kelly and Mary Lynn Zigelhofer.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where a sharing of memories will be held at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner Street, Walbridge, where the family will greet friends beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. Jerome Catholic Church, Lake Township EMS, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020