Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Morrison


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Ann Morrison Obituary
Barbara Ann Morrison

On the morning of February 24th, Barbara Morrison, age 91 of Maumee, peacefully arrived at the heavenly gates to see her first sunrise! After living with Alzheimer's for many years she is finally free to think, hear and see clearly for eternity! We believe the first person to embrace her when she arrived was her husband, the love of her life.

She lived simply, loved selflessly, and devoted her life to being a homemaker while caring for her husband and eight children. Barb had many interests which she enjoyed sharing with her children and grandchildren. Some of them were playing piano, playing cards, doing puzzles, and arts and crafts. Barb had a talent for creating homemade cards for her family which they will cherish. She also found beauty and peace while spending hours outside on her swing or sitting on her porch surrounded by nature.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and eleven siblings, her husband Robert of 62 years, and their son Robert Jr.

She is survived by her children, Diana (Bill) McCreary, Douglas (Neice) Morrison, Cheryl (James) Lambert, Holly (Don) Addis, Amy (Greg) Brenneman, Jill Teifke, Keith Morrison, 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, March 1 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church on Saturday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m. where the family will receive guests beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to the .

Please view and sign the online guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now