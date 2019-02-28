Barbara Ann Morrison



On the morning of February 24th, Barbara Morrison, age 91 of Maumee, peacefully arrived at the heavenly gates to see her first sunrise! After living with Alzheimer's for many years she is finally free to think, hear and see clearly for eternity! We believe the first person to embrace her when she arrived was her husband, the love of her life.



She lived simply, loved selflessly, and devoted her life to being a homemaker while caring for her husband and eight children. Barb had many interests which she enjoyed sharing with her children and grandchildren. Some of them were playing piano, playing cards, doing puzzles, and arts and crafts. Barb had a talent for creating homemade cards for her family which they will cherish. She also found beauty and peace while spending hours outside on her swing or sitting on her porch surrounded by nature.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and eleven siblings, her husband Robert of 62 years, and their son Robert Jr.



She is survived by her children, Diana (Bill) McCreary, Douglas (Neice) Morrison, Cheryl (James) Lambert, Holly (Don) Addis, Amy (Greg) Brenneman, Jill Teifke, Keith Morrison, 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, March 1 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church on Saturday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m. where the family will receive guests beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private.



Memorials may take the form of contributions to the .



Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary