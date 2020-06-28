Barbara Ann Reighard
1943 - 2020
Barbara Ann Reighard

Barbara Ann Reighard, 77, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Promedica Toledo Hospital. She was born on June 3, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, to Michael and Mary Katherine Lozinski. Barbara graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1961. She attended Mary Manse College, and graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education with minors in Social Studies and Psychology. She went on to attend the University of Toledo, earning a Master's Degree in Education in 1969.

Barbara met her high school sweetheart, Richard Reighard at Sunnyside Pool, where he worked as a lifeguard. They eventually married on June 5, 1965 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church.

Barbara dedicated her life to teaching. She was an elementary school teacher at Mason Consolidated Schools for almost 40 years. She also ran the Youth-in-Government and Native American Cultural Programs at Mason Consolidated. Barbara was a long time member of St. Clement Parish.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Reighard; son, Mark Reighard; and brother, David Lozinski. She is survived by her daughter, Kristin (Stephen) Scherzer; son, Scott Reighard; sister, Patricia (Michael) Kleparek; sister-in-law, Patricia Lozinski; and 4 grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin Thursday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Clement Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial tributes may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
JUL
1
Rosary
07:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
JUL
2
Funeral service
09:15 AM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 27, 2020
Thank you for being such a wonderful, kind, compassionate teacher. You were a blessing to many lives. I'll continue to think of you often.
Nicole Wilkinson (Stiner)
Student
June 27, 2020
A great lady with an incredible sense of humor.
One of the kindest people I ever got to work with.
Coworker
June 26, 2020
My favorite teacher ever, so kind and loving
Loretta Haupricht
June 26, 2020
My good friend from forever. God blesd yoiu angel.
June 26, 2020
One of many memories of Barbara I have is the fact she always had the best hair dos in her teaching years at Mason. Even though I didnt have her teach any of imy classes I always saw her in the hall and she always said hi to me with a smile. I did however have her husband and brother-in-law as my teachers in junior high and high school. Loved them all. Rest In Peace Barbara you now have earned your wings.
Marie Grodi-DeMario
Student
June 26, 2020
Such a kind lady.
Michele Grodi-Whitt
Student
June 26, 2020
Great teacher, both her and her husband!!
Wendy West (Sedlock) Class of 1973
Student
June 25, 2020
Such a fantastic lady! She will be missed .❤
Nancy Blair- Bates
