Barbara Ann ReighardBarbara Ann Reighard, 77, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Promedica Toledo Hospital. She was born on June 3, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, to Michael and Mary Katherine Lozinski. Barbara graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1961. She attended Mary Manse College, and graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education with minors in Social Studies and Psychology. She went on to attend the University of Toledo, earning a Master's Degree in Education in 1969.Barbara met her high school sweetheart, Richard Reighard at Sunnyside Pool, where he worked as a lifeguard. They eventually married on June 5, 1965 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church.Barbara dedicated her life to teaching. She was an elementary school teacher at Mason Consolidated Schools for almost 40 years. She also ran the Youth-in-Government and Native American Cultural Programs at Mason Consolidated. Barbara was a long time member of St. Clement Parish.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Reighard; son, Mark Reighard; and brother, David Lozinski. She is survived by her daughter, Kristin (Stephen) Scherzer; son, Scott Reighard; sister, Patricia (Michael) Kleparek; sister-in-law, Patricia Lozinski; and 4 grandchildren.Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin Thursday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Clement Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.Memorial tributes may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.