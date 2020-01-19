|
Barbara Ann (Bowers) Taylor
Barbara Ann (Bowers) Taylor, 74, passed away suddenly in her sleep early on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her home in St. George, Utah. Barb was a 30-year employee of the City of Sylvania, Ohio, retiring in 2012. She served as Administrative Assistant to the City Zoning Administrator and as Secretary to the City Planning Commission and the Zoning Appeals Board. She resided in Sylvania until moving to St. George, Utah, with her husband in 2014.
Barb was born on September 24, 1945, in Pittsburgh, PA, to William S. Bowers and Lillian S. Bowers. She graduated from Ohio University in 1968 with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught elementary school in Nelsonville and Hicksville, Ohio. She later worked for several years in the commercial printing industry in both Bryan and Toledo, Ohio.
Barb and her husband, Glen A. Taylor, were married December 27, 1969, in Hicksville, later moving to Bryan prior to Sylvania. Barb was an ice hockey fan and enjoyed bird watching.
In addition to her husband, Barb is survived by her sister, Margaret Bowers Loney (Jack) of Pittsburgh and her brother, William S. Bowers, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Mt. Lebanon, PA; nieces, Anna Loney-Bell (Don) of Lanesboro, MN, and Jan Loney-Werner (Larkin) of Pittsburgh; and nephew, William E. Bowers of Mt. Lebanon. Also surviving are great nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends of many years throughout the country.
Services are pending Arrangements through McMillan Mortuary of St. George. The family request memorials through donations to the or the ASPCA.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020